Twitter 'edit tweet' button for paid subscribers first, here's how much it costs

Twitter edit tweet button (file photo)

Twitter has now started testing its 'edit tweet' feature which is currently undergoing 'internal testing' only. The microblogging site has announced that the new feature will be available first to Twitter Blue subscribers (paid subscribers) later this month when it launches.

What is edit tweet?

Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their tweets such as fixing typos, adding tags and more, after it’s been published. Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication.

Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.

What is Twitter Blue? How much will it cost you?

Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription that gives exclusive access to premium features. The platform has announced 'edit tweet' button will be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers later this month. The edit feature will soon be available to users who pay USD 4.99 per month for a subscription to Twitter Blue.

However, it is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand only. Twitter has recently raised its price in the US to USD 4.99 (roughly Rs 395) per month from USD 2.99 (Rs 238).

