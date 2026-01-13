FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Technology

TECHNOLOGY

X down: Hundreds of users report issues with app, website

X down: According to Downdetector, more than 2,000 users in India reported problems around 7.43 pm.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 09:31 PM IST

X down: Hundreds of users report issues with app, website
Twitter down: Popular social media platform X reportedly faced a service disruption in India on Tuesday evening. Several users reported difficulties with the app and website. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 2,000 users in India reported problems around 7.43 pm. About 59 per cent of users said they were unable to access the mobile app. Around 33 per cent reported difficulty loading the website, while the remaining 8 per cent faced server-related issues or problems refreshing their feeds.

Users have reported seeing error messages such as "Something went wrong" or finding that their home feeds and notifications are failing to load. This disruption follows a trend of intermittent technical difficulties for the platform over the past few months.

Meanwhile, the outage tracker also recorded more than 20,000 complaints in the US at the same time. About 59 per cent of users reported issues with the app, 25 per cent faced problems accessing the website, and 16 per cent experienced disruptions with the Feed or Timeline.

