Twitter down for many users in India, not able to login on website

Twitter down

Twitter is down for several users in India and across the globe. Users are facing issues while opening the microblogging platform on their PC, while a few are not able to load images while using the Twitter mobile app. When trying to access Twitter on PC, it is showing an error message that reads “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot.” We at DNA India are also not able to access Twitter on PC but we are able to use the iOS app. Many users have reported the outage on Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter has been the part of the news in the last week following the acquisition from Elon Musk in a massive $44 million deal. The tech entrepreneur has reportedly informed Twitter staff that the business will be "cutting our global workforce" on Friday, November 4 (Today). As per an email seen by Reuters, Twitter will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) on Friday about whether they will be laid off or not.

In the email, the company has also informed that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

Also read: Samsung mocks Apple in a new cryptic ad for lack foldable iPhone, watch the video here



Elon Musk may soon also enable the Edit button for all Twitter users. According to a report by TheVerge, the new owner of the microblogging platform may implement one of the first significant product changes after taking over the control. For those who are unaware, the Edit button is already available for a few Twitter Blue subscribers.

Edit Tweet allows people to make changes to their tweet after it has been published.Earlier, the micro-blogging site showcased its soon-to-arrive Edit Button on its own platform, by tweaking one of its tweets that showed `Last Edited` at the bottom of the post. Edited tweets would appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it became clear to the readers that the original tweet had been modified.