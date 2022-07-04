Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal takes coffee orders from staff during visit to UK office

Image Credit: Twitter

Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal was in the United Kingdom last week for a series of business events. In the middle of his busy schedule, he managed some time to serve coffee to company employees. Another top Twitter executive, chief financial officer Ned Segal, served up some cookies to go with coffee.Dara Nasar, the Managing Director of Twitter, UK, was also in attendance,

Photos of Parag serving coffe to his employees went viral on Twitter.

There was also a stand-up comedy show during Agrawal’s trip to the UK.

Thank you to all the tweeps who made this past week in @TwitterUK and @TwitterDublin so energizing.



And thank goodness @DaraNasr is so funny! https://t.co/fhUr9uXnFJ July 3, 2022

After Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey left the firm in November, 2021. Parag Agrawal took charge of the company as the new CEO.

Few weeks ago, Elon Musk addressed Twitter staff at an all-hands meeting where he proposed to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Tesla and SpaceX CEO wanted Twitter to develop into a super app, similar to WeChat in China.

Tesla CEO insulted Agrawal on Twitter openly, following which their relationship suffered.

Earlier Musk had said in May that his proposed purchase of the social media platform was on hold due to issues like concerning spam, bots, and phoney accounts on the social media network.