'Twitter CEO': IPL commentators mistake Apple CEO Tim Cook for Elon Musk

Apple has launched its official stores in India after operating in India for over 25 years. India is believed to be the next China for the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

'Twitter CEO': IPL commentators mistake Apple CEO Tim Cook for Elon Musk
Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently the most talked about person in India as he is trending all over social media. The top executive came to India for the launch of the first official Apple stores in the country - Apple BKC and Apple Saket, and to meet to talk about the company's investment plans with PM Narendra Modi. During his visit, Cook visited many iconic places in Delhi and Mumbai, and apart from it, the CEO also met many famous celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Neha Dhupia and others. After the launch of Apple Saket in Delhi, Tim Cook was seen enjoying the DC vs KKR IPL match with Sonam Kapoor at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Although Tim Cook is a known personality, it tools commentators a while to recognise the Apple executive. When the camera turned to Tim Cook and Sonam Kapoor during the match, the Kannada commentators at JioCinema thought that Tim Cook is Elon Musk. As Tim Cook was shown waving at the crowd along with Sonam Kapoor during an IPL match, the commentators called Cook as ‘Twitter CEO’.
 

 

Soon after the match, Sonam Kapoor shared images of her and Tim Cook from the IPL match where David Warner led Delhi Capitals recorded their first win of the season. “@tim_cook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here.” Sonam Kapoor wrote on Twitter. Apple CEO reshared the tweet with the caption, “Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!”.

Apple has launched its official stores in India after operating in India for over 25 years. India is believed to be the next China for the Cupertino-based tech giant and it is planning to invest heavily on production in India in the coming years. Ahead of the launch of the Delhi store, Tim Cook also met PM Narendra Modi and discussed Apple’s vision for India

