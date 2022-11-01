Twitter Blue tick to be priced at USD 8 per month, announces Elon Musk; details benefits of buying verified badge

Representational Image

As the world’s richest man takes over Twitter, several changes are taking place at the social media company. The biggest once was announced by Elon Musk on Tuesday as he said that Twitter's Blue tick, which 'verifies' a user, will now be available at a cost of USD 8 per month.

"Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," he tweeted.

Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

"Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity," he added in the Twitter thread.

Musk went on to elucidate the benefits of buying the blue tick on Twitter, saying that users will get prioritised when replying or mentioning in their tweets. Users with blue tick will also be able to post long viseos and audio files, he said.

"You will also get: - Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam - Ability to post long video & audio - Half as many ads," Musk wrote.

The tweet comes amid speculation that Twitter may soon start charging verified users a monthly fee for the blue ticks on their handles.

There had been much speculation over the monthly fee over the past few days, with some reports claiming it will be around USD 5 per month to others putting it as high as USD 20.

For the uninitiated, the Twitter Blue subscription is already available in select countries and offers its subscribers access to some unique features. For instance, the ability to edit tweets is currently limited to those with a Twitter Blue subscription.