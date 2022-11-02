Twitter blue tick scam: Fraudster targeting users to steal personal information

Elon Musk, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, wants users to pay $8 or Rs 661 per month whether they like it or not. While some users have already announced their intention to leave the platform, cybercriminals see this as an opportunity to scam verified Twitter users. A brand-new scam has surfaced that targets Twitter's verified, users. An attempt is made to obtain the victim's phone number and other information linked to their Twitter account by sending them a phishing link.

TechCrunch reports that a new phishing technique is tricking Twitter users into entering their login, password, and phone number on an unverified website that pretends to be a Twitter support portal. The phishing email, which also contains a link, states that starting on November 2, the verification badge would cost $19.99 a month. Users can avoid the monthly cost, though, if they certify that they are a "famous or well-known" individual.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/technology/report-google-street-view-app-to-be-discontinued-next-year-use-this-app-to-access-the-service-2998345

The user will be taken to a new page where he must enter all the information related to the verified Twitter account when he seeks to provide evidence of them being "famous" by selecting the "provide information" option. The user will avoid disclosing his sensitive information if he is wise enough to recognise that the email is not from Twitter. The easiest strategy to protect oneself from such spammy links is to double-check the email's sender.

Concerning Elon Musk's most recent declaration, verified Twitter users are not pleased. Musk doesn't care if you like it or not; if you want to keep the blue tick, you must pay a monthly fee of Rs 661 ($8). According to Musk, the business has expenses to cover. As a result, it requires payment from the users.