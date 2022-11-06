Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

When will Twitter Blue launch in India? Here's what Elon Musk said

Twitter Blue in India: The company has rolled out its USD 8 monthly blue tick subscription service for Apple iPhone users in some regions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

When will Twitter Blue launch in India? Here's what Elon Musk said
When will Twitter Blue launch in India? Here's what Elon Musk said (file photo)

Twitter has rolled out the USD 8 monthly Blue Tick subscription service for Apple iPhone users in some regions including  US and Canada. However, the subscription is yet to be rolled out in India. In a reply to a tweet, Elon Musk said that the Twitter Blue rollout can be expected within a month.

The new Twitter CEO Elon Musk also announced that the application will soon allow users to add long-form text to their tweets. Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots." He further added that this will be followed by creator monetization for all forms of content.

In another cryptic tweet, Elon Musk took a dig at the search feature of Twitter and said that it will get better in future."Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in `98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk added.

READ | WhatsApp users will no longer be able to send view-once messages on desktop, know why

Earlier, the social media giant updated its iOS app including the new USD 7.99 per month blue subscription. In the Apple App store, Twitter writes, "Get Twitter Blue for USD 7.99/month if you sign up now Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

Twitter also said that some of the features are still not available in the app but will soon be added. "Coming soon... Half the ads & much better ones: Since you`re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we`re going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant."

"Post longer videos: You`ll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. *Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.." Twitter writes in the Apple app store. Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. 

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Know interesting stories related to his life
6 Times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold avatars
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.