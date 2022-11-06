When will Twitter Blue launch in India? Here's what Elon Musk said (file photo)

Twitter has rolled out the USD 8 monthly Blue Tick subscription service for Apple iPhone users in some regions including US and Canada. However, the subscription is yet to be rolled out in India. In a reply to a tweet, Elon Musk said that the Twitter Blue rollout can be expected within a month.

Hopefully, less than a month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

The new Twitter CEO Elon Musk also announced that the application will soon allow users to add long-form text to their tweets. Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots." He further added that this will be followed by creator monetization for all forms of content.

In another cryptic tweet, Elon Musk took a dig at the search feature of Twitter and said that it will get better in future."Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in `98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk added.

Earlier, the social media giant updated its iOS app including the new USD 7.99 per month blue subscription. In the Apple App store, Twitter writes, "Get Twitter Blue for USD 7.99/month if you sign up now Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

Twitter also said that some of the features are still not available in the app but will soon be added. "Coming soon... Half the ads & much better ones: Since you`re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we`re going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant."

"Post longer videos: You`ll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. *Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.." Twitter writes in the Apple app store. Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

(With inputs from ANI)