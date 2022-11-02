Twitter Blue subscribers will not be able to ditch ads anymore

Headlines

SpiceJet passenger clicks 'objectionable' pictures of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight, DCW issues notice

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

Himachal Pradesh rains: Shimla landslide death toll rises to 17, furious downpour continues in state

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

Gujarat diamond merchant, wife who earn Rs 15 crore per year leave wealth to become monks; millionaire family’s story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

Himachal Pradesh rains: Shimla landslide death toll rises to 17, furious downpour continues in state

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 1000

10 powerful messages by Jungkook for BTS’ ARMY

6 times Banita Sandhu slayed in her bold outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes eighth Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore in India in 2023

Man behind Bigg Boss' voice stars in Sushmita Sen's Taali, see photos

HomeTechnology

Technology

Twitter Blue subscribers will not be able to ditch ads anymore

Elon Musk has more updates planned for the Twitter Blue subscription service, including adding user authentication as a premium feature.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Twitter, which was acquired last week by billionaire Elon Musk, will no longer allow subscribers of its Blue service to access ad-free articles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform's first subscription service that offered exclusive access to premium features, including an option to edit tweets.

The service allowed subscribers to read articles from some publishers without advertisements. The social media platform also made an edit button available to paid subscribers in the US last month.

Twitter is planning more changes to its Blue subscription plan that costs $4.99 (roughly Rs. 410) per month, including making user verification a part of the paid service, according to media reports.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/technology/report-vivek-agnihotri-s-free-blue-tick-advice-for-delhi-politicians-after-elon-musk-s-8-announcement-2998266

Musk on Tuesday in a reply to author Stephen King asked if $8 (roughly Rs. 660) was an amount he would pay for being a verified user, adding that charging a fee was the only way to "defeat the bots & trolls".

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.

A blue check mark next to a person's user name on the social media platform means Twitter has confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company claiming it. Twitter is currently free for most users.

Since the takeover, Musk has moved quickly to put his stamp on the company, firing its previous chief and other top officials.

He said on Tuesday subscribers with blue check marks would get priority in replies, mentions and search and would be able to post longer videos and audios. Subscribers would see half as many ads, he added

(Source: Reuters)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nag Panchami 2023 date, time: Know history, cultural significance of this festival

Starbucks ordered to pay additional $2.7 million to employee fired for being white, details here

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express starts regular service, check details

Watch: R Madhavan calls himself ‘South ka Shah Rukh Khan’ in deleted clip from Om Shanti Om

Sourav Ganguly gives savage reply to Shoaib Akhtar's 'retirement' suggestion for Virat Kohli post World Cup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE