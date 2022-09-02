Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Twitter bans more than 45,000 accounts in India for promoting sexual exploitation, terrorism

Twitter has revealed that it suspended 42,825 accounts for promoting child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Twitter bans more than 45,000 accounts in India for promoting sexual exploitation, terrorism
Twitter

Twitter has revealed that it has banned around 45,191 Indian accounts in the month of July. In its monthly compliance report, the microblogging platform has revealed that it banned over 45,000 accounts of Indian users as they were violating the company’s guidelines. In a detailed compliance report, Twitter has revealed that it suspended 42,825 accounts for promoting child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and similar content in India.

2,366 Twitter accounts have been blocked for promoting terrorism. The report also reveals that The microblogging platform received 874 grievances in the country through its local grievance mechanism between June 26-July 25, and took action on 70 complaints. To recall, Twitter banned more than 43,140 accounts of the Indian users in June.

For those who are unaware, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports under the new IT Rules 2021.

Twitter receives complaints in its Grievance Officer-India channel that relate to account verification, account access, or seeking assistance or information regarding an account or Twitter`s enforcement actions.

In addition, Twitter processed 124 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation," said the company.

The compliance report came as whistleblower Peiter Zatko, former head of security at Twitter, alleged that the Indian government forced the platform to "hire a government agent on its payroll" and "grant access to sensitive user data", a claim which has been dismissed by Twitter.

In May, Twitter moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's order to take down some content on its platform.

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.