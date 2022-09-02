Twitter bans more than 45,000 accounts in India for promoting sexual exploitation, terrorism

Twitter

Twitter has revealed that it has banned around 45,191 Indian accounts in the month of July. In its monthly compliance report, the microblogging platform has revealed that it banned over 45,000 accounts of Indian users as they were violating the company’s guidelines. In a detailed compliance report, Twitter has revealed that it suspended 42,825 accounts for promoting child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and similar content in India.

2,366 Twitter accounts have been blocked for promoting terrorism. The report also reveals that The microblogging platform received 874 grievances in the country through its local grievance mechanism between June 26-July 25, and took action on 70 complaints. To recall, Twitter banned more than 43,140 accounts of the Indian users in June.

For those who are unaware, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports under the new IT Rules 2021.

Twitter receives complaints in its Grievance Officer-India channel that relate to account verification, account access, or seeking assistance or information regarding an account or Twitter`s enforcement actions.

In addition, Twitter processed 124 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation," said the company.

The compliance report came as whistleblower Peiter Zatko, former head of security at Twitter, alleged that the Indian government forced the platform to "hire a government agent on its payroll" and "grant access to sensitive user data", a claim which has been dismissed by Twitter.

In May, Twitter moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's order to take down some content on its platform.

(With inputs from IANS)