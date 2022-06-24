Twitter announces new ‘CC’ feature for Android and iOS users

Earlier this year, Twitter announced that it is testing a new ‘CC’ button that will allow users to to turn captions off/on on the videos shared on the platform. Now, the company has announced that iOS and Android users can now try the new feature. The micro-blogging platform revealed the availability of the feature via tweet from its official support handle. “The choice is now yours: the closed caption toggle is now available for everyone on iOS and Android! Tap the “CC” button on videos with available captions to turn the captions off/on.” the tweet reads.

How the new CC button on Twitter works

It is worth noting that the new CC button will only be available for videos that have captions. Android and iOS users will now be able to see the new button at the top right corner of the screen. The button can be used to access closed captions. For those who are unaware, closed captions are the text version of spoked part in the video. The feature can be quite useful for users with hearing impairments or in situations when you can’t listen to the audio.

Meanwhile, the company has recently confirmed that the platform is working on a built-in Notes feature that will allow users to write longer posts. The feature is currently available to a select group of users in the US, UK, Canada, and Ghana.

Twitter shared how the feature will work in two separate GIFs.Users can click into the "Write" tab to start writing a Note, and can then embed the Note into their tweet when finished. Several writers have already published Notes on the platform, which appear as long-form posts that can have tweets, videos, and images mixed in.

The platform is also, reportedly, rolling out its much-anticipated `Edit button` feature for selected users.



(with input from IANS)