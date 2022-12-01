Search icon
Twitter account of Jal Shakti ministry temporarily hacked, probe launched

The Twitter account for the Ministry of Jal Shakti was temporarily hacked on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

On Thursday, unidentified hackers momentarily hacked the Ministry of Jal Shakti's Twitter account. Following the hack of the server at AIIMS-Delhi last week, this is the second significant cyberattack on a government website. When the strange activity was noticed on the page early on Tuesday morning, it was declared as hacked.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti's Twitter account was hacked early in the day. It has now been debugged and retrieved. With a recent cyberattack on the server of AIIMS Delhi that occurred, the ministry's Twitter account was hacked.

The Jal Shakti government account initially tweeted about the cryptocurrency wallet Sui Wallet at 5:38 a.m. Along with changing the account's cover image to display Sui's name and logo, the profile photo was also altered from the Indian flag.

Numerous unidentified accounts were tagged in the original tweet by the ministry's handle, and the pattern was continued in subsequent tweets and quote tweets.

On November 23, the AIIMS server was down starting at 7 a.m. Upon discovering that the server could not be repaired even after 24 hours, Aiims officials informed the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police had a case open due to AIIMS's complaint. The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) division handled the case.

The cyber cell was promptly notified when it became apparent that there was a hacking possibility, and an inquiry was launched. The AIIMS server hacking scandal also drew action from the Union Home Ministry. In this regard, sources claim that a high-level conference was held at the MHA, where senior IB officers, officers involved in the administration of AIIMS, officials from NIC, senior NIA officers, senior Delhi Police officers, senior MHA officers, and other officers were present.

The data had been restored to the server, according to a statement from AIIMS on November 29. Prior to the restoration of services, the network is being repaired. 

The computer is causing the process to take some time. Cybersecurity measures are also being implemented. Labs for outpatient inpatients and all other hospital services will continue to operate manually.

