Truke BTG Neo TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs 1699: Offers, features and more

Truke BTG Neo

Truke BTG Neo TWS earbuds with 6 microphones, dual pairing, 35ms ultra-low latency, and many more features have been launched in India at Rs 1699 which will be available for sale from 28th June onwards on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in at a special launch price of Rs 1499.

The six-mic environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology is claimed to effectively eliminate background noise for the person on the other end of the call. BTG Neo brings the premium feature of dual connectivity with dual pairing functionality to its users, allowing connection to two devices simultaneously. This convenient feature ensures seamless switching between devices without the need for re-pairing.

It gets 13mm titanium speaker drivers. These powerful drivers are claimed to offer exceptional clarity, deep bass, and an immersive soundstage, replicating the sensation of attending a live concert. With three preset equalizer modes, users can customize their audio settings to suit their preferences, creating a personalized listening experience.

The Truke BTG Neo boasts an impressive battery life, with up to 80 hours of playtime with the charging case. On a single charge, the earbuds provide up to 10 hours of playtime.