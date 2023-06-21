Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Truke BTG Neo TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs 1699: Offers, features and more

The six-mic environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology is claimed to effectively eliminate background noise for the person on the other end of the call.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

Truke BTG Neo TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs 1699: Offers, features and more
Truke BTG Neo

Truke BTG Neo TWS earbuds with 6 microphones, dual pairing, 35ms ultra-low latency, and many more features have been launched in India at Rs 1699 which will be available for sale from 28th June onwards on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in at a special launch price of Rs 1499.

The six-mic environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology is claimed to effectively eliminate background noise for the person on the other end of the call. BTG Neo brings the premium feature of dual connectivity with dual pairing functionality to its users, allowing connection to two devices simultaneously. This convenient feature ensures seamless switching between devices without the need for re-pairing. 

It gets 13mm titanium speaker drivers. These powerful drivers are claimed to offer exceptional clarity, deep bass, and an immersive soundstage, replicating the sensation of attending a live concert. With three preset equalizer modes, users can customize their audio settings to suit their preferences, creating a personalized listening experience.

The Truke BTG Neo boasts an impressive battery life, with up to 80 hours of playtime with the charging case. On a single charge, the earbuds provide up to 10 hours of playtime.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan steal hearts with garba dance number from Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans call it ‘fire'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.