Trainee scientific officers graduate from BARC school

As many as 33 Trainee Scientific Officers from BARC Training School at IGCAR, Kalpakkam, completed their training and graduated today.

As many as 33 Trainee Scientific Officers from BARC Training School at IGCAR, Kalpakkam, completed their training and graduated today.

Sekhar Basu, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), distributed the Homi Bhabha prizes to toppers, a release from Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), said.

This was the 11th batch that graduated today, it said.

In his address, Basu emphasised the enhanced role of atomic energy in providing energy security and advised the graduates to play an active role in implementing the vision programmes of the Department, the release said.

Since the inception of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Training School at IGCAR, 447 such officers have graduated and have been placed in various units of DAE like BARC, NPCIL, and AERB among others, it said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)