Technology

TRAI suggests Aadhaar eKYC for internet, broadband connections

Telecom regulator TRAI today recommended the use of Aadhaar-based eKYC verification for subscribers of fixed line, internet and broadband connections, as in the case of mobile connections.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2017, 08:44 PM IST

Telecom regulator TRAI today recommended the use of Aadhaar-based eKYC verification for subscribers of fixed line, internet and broadband connections, as in the case of mobile connections.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) recommendation, if accepted by the Department of Telecom, would make the authentication process fast and reliable and lead to substantial savings for the industry.

"...the authority recommends laying down an appropriate format (Customer Acquisition Form) for

verification/reverification of all subscribers (including fixed line) availing internet and broadband services and adoption of Aadhaar-based eKYC service, similar to mobile connections, for their verification," a TRAI statement said.

TRAI had received a representation from the Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) to extend Aadhaar-based eKYC authentication to ISPs for broadband and internet connections also, as is currently the case with mobile connections.

"ISPAI has stated in their letter that use of such service for authenticity of customers for broadband and internet connections will be fast and much authentic as well as save time and cost," TRAI said.

While the government has prescribed CAF for verification of new mobile connections using Aadhaar based eKYC services and for re-verification of existing subscribers, TRAI noted that "so far this requirement has not been prescribed for the customers of internet and broadband as well as fixed line".

 

