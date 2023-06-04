Search icon
TRAI cracks down on promotional calls and unwanted messages in new directive, check details

TRAI mandates Digital Consent Acquisition platform to stop unwanted calls and messages.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:36 PM IST

TRAI cracks down on promotional calls and unwanted messages in new directive, check details
TRAI cracks down on promotional calls and unwanted messages in new directive, check details

Annoying promotional calls and messages have become a constant annoyance for mobile users across the country. Acknowledging this issue, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken a significant step by instructing telecom companies to develop an integrated Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) platform. The aim is to eliminate unwanted calls and messages sent to customers without their permission through digital means.

Once this platform is implemented, no company will have the liberty to send promotional calls or messages without the explicit consent of the customer. Currently, companies resort to various channels like calls, messages, emails, and social media to inform customers about their products. However, due to this practice, customers are bombarded repeatedly with the same calls and messages, causing great inconvenience.

The advent of a uniform platform: According to a report in the Times of India, TRAI has issued this guideline under the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation, 2018 (TCCCPR). Currently, only a handful of sectors such as real estate companies, banks, and trading companies are making unsolicited calls without obtaining customer consent. Furthermore, many companies continue to harass customers by persistently calling them despite the absence of user permission. TRAI's initiative will expand the reach of this digital platform, bringing other companies within its purview.

Users empowered through consent: TRAI has mandated that all telecom and other companies develop a DCA platform, which will act as the primary means of contacting customers before engaging them through calls, messages, emails, or social media. Telecom companies have been given a two-month timeframe to set up this platform.

Through the DCA platform, companies will be able to seek users' consent, either to proceed or to cancel the process. Prior to obtaining consent, companies will be required to include the purpose of the call, duration, and brand name in the initial consent message to customers. Only after receiving consent from the users will companies be allowed to send promotional calls and messages.

