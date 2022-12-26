Top 5 cheap laptops for college students in India: Reliable and budget-friendly options for your studies

As a college student, it's important to have a reliable laptop that can handle all of your academic and personal needs without breaking the bank. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect laptop that fits your budget. Here are five cheap laptops that are great options for college students in India in 2023:

Lenovo Ideapad S145

The Lenovo Ideapad S145 is a budget-friendly laptop that offers good performance for its price. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 4GB of RAM, which is more than enough for basic tasks such as word processing, web browsing, and streaming media. It also has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a 1TB hard drive, providing plenty of storage for documents, photos, and videos. The laptop has a sleek design and weighs just 1.85 kg, making it easy to carry around campus.

Acer Aspire 3

The Acer Aspire 3 is another budget-friendly laptop that's perfect for college students. It comes with an Intel Pentium Gold processor and 4GB of RAM, which is sufficient for basic tasks. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a 1TB hard drive, providing plenty of storage for your files. It also has a sleek design and weighs just 1.9 kg, making it easy to carry around campus.

HP Pavilion x360

The HP Pavilion x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as a traditional laptop or a tablet. It comes with an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, which is sufficient for basic tasks. The laptop has a 14-inch Full HD display and a 256GB solid-state drive, providing fast boot and load times. It also has a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use it in different modes depending on your needs. The HP Pavilion x360 is a versatile and budget-friendly option for college students.

Dell Inspiron 3567

The Dell Inspiron 3567 is a budget-friendly laptop that offers good performance for its price. It comes with an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, which is sufficient for basic tasks. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a 1TB hard drive, providing plenty of storage for your files. It also has a sleek design and weighs just 2.5 kg, making it easy to carry around campus.

Asus VivoBook X507

The Asus VivoBook X507 is a budget-friendly laptop that offers good performance for its price. It comes with an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, which is sufficient for basic tasks. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a 1TB hard drive, providing plenty of storage for your files. It also has a sleek design and weighs just 1.7 kg, making it easy to carry around campus.