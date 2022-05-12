Tips and tricks to save mobile internet data

(Image Source: Pixabay)

Smartphones have become a part of everyone's life today. Other than calling or texting messages, smartphones are mostly used for internet service. Be it for entertainment, socialising, studying or doing office related works, mobile internet has become very essential and we cannot afford to do without it.

Today more use of smartphone means more consumption of internet data. In such a situation, if your internet pack also ends soon, then today we are telling you a great trick, by which you can increase your net limit. After reaching the daily data limit, users get slow speed internet which becomes very difficult for usage.

There are also many packs that provide unlimited data, but these also end prematurely, due to which smartphone users have to face many difficulties. If you have subscribed to a plan with a limit, then you will have to set the daily data, so that it does not happen that all the data is lost in one day.

While using mobile data, first of all keep in mind that reduce the use of those apps, in which data consumption is high. Watching videos on social media platforms consumes more data.

Steps to save your daily data

1. Go to Settings on your smartphone.

2. Now you have to go to the option of Sim Card and Mobile Data.

3. There will be many options here, out of which you have to go to Data Usage.

4. After this, now you have to click on Mobile Data Limit.

5. After this, how much MB or GB data has to be spent daily, select from here.

6. By doing this, your daily data limit will be set. Then when you finish using the limited data, then the net will stop running. However, you can also change the limit.