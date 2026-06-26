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Tim Cook warns of ‘Hundred-Year’ memory crisis: How much has Apple raised MacBook, iPad prices in India? Check details here

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Tim Cook warns of ‘Hundred-Year’ memory crisis: How much has Apple raised MacBook, iPad prices in India? Check details here

Apple has raised MacBook and iPad prices in India due to a global memory shortage driven by AI demand, with Tim Cook calling it a 'hundred-year flood.'

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

Tim Cook warns of ‘Hundred-Year’ memory crisis: How much has Apple raised MacBook, iPad prices in India? Check details here
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In India, Apple has significantly raised the price of its MacBooks, iPads and other products; certain models now cost up to Rs 1 lakh more. The increase coincides with a worldwide shortage of memory chips brought on by growing demand from AI firms, which is driving up prices throughout the tech sector.

Tim Cook and the 'hundred-year flood' of memory crisis

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has called the current spike in memory chip costs a 'hundred-year flood,' stating that he has not witnessed such a sharp rise in cost in more than 40 years. AI companies like OpenAI, Google and Anthropic, which are actively purchasing memory (RAM and NAND) for data centres and big AI models, are mostly to blame for the scarcity.

Because of the decreased availability of consumer gadgets, businesses like Apple are now forced to pay much higher prices. The availability of computers, smartphones, and tablets has become even more constrained as some providers have completely turned their attention to the demand for AI. Given that suppliers are passing on 'huge price increases' and that the situation has become 'unsustainable' for consumer goods, Cook has acknowledged that Apple was forced to raise pricing.

Also read: This Bollywood actress, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to run business worth Rs 120 crore; she is now…

Price hike across MacBooks, iPads and Apple devices in India

Apple has raised the cost of all of its products in India in response to these international influences. MacBooks and iPads are the most affected, with price increases ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the model. The iPad Air now costs around Rs 89,900, the iPad Pro about Rs 1.39 lakh, and the iPad itself starts at about Rs 49,990. The MacBook Pro M5 now costs around Rs 2.39 lakh, while the MacBook Air now costs almost Rs 1.49 lakh. At around Rs 5 lakh, the most expensive MacBook Pro M5 Max has experienced the largest increase.

The cost of other devices has also increased. After pricing adjustments, the Apple TV 4K and HomePod now cost approximately Rs 44,900 each, while the Mac mini has increased significantly. It's interesting to note that Apple has refrained from increasing iPhone prices for the time being, probably to safeguard demand before new releases. However, analysts anticipate that if the memory shortage gets worse, more price increases might come.

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