‘Tim Apple’ t-shirt spotted in Delhi mall as Cook inaugurates Apple Saket: Here’s the story behind it

Apple CEO Tim Cook also met PM Narendra Modi during his Indian visit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

‘Tim Apple’ t-shirt spotted in Delhi mall as Cook inaugurates Apple Saket: Here’s the story behind it
Tim Apple. (Image: Twitter/ Tushar Kanwar)

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Delhi for the inauguration of the brand's second store in India. During the launch of Apple Saket, a man in the queue was spotted wearing a t-shirt with ‘Tim Apple’ written on it. The image of the youngster was shared by Tushar Kanwar on Twitter from Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall. That’s a witty take on Tim Cook’s India visit and he would have loved the t-shirt if it got his attention.

For those who are unaware, 'Tim Apple' went viral when in March 2019, then US President Donald Trump addressed Cook as ‘Tim Apple’ during a meeting at the White House for the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

"We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple," Trump told Cook during the meeting to discuss technology education and jobs.

Cook later responded to the Trump gaffe in good humour by changing his name on his Twitter bio to "Tim Apple".

A video featuring Trump and Cook also went viral on all social media platforms as users posted memes pertaining to the incident.

In June 2019, Cook was again in for a pleasant surprise when he met young and aspiring coders from across the world in San Jose in the US.

An 18-year-old Indian-origin Palash Taneja managed to stand out, not because of his impressive coding skills but for his surprising wit.

While addressing Cook, Taneja chirpily quipped, "How are you, Tim Apple?"

The question took Cook by surprise, as the rest of the floor burst into laughter. Responding to Taneja`s question, Cook said: "Yes, I am good and aware of what you mean to convey." (with inputs from IANS)

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature with sultry poses in red backless dress under shower, Disha Patani reacts
