TikTok to relaunch in India soon? Here's what we know so far

The popular short video app TikTok, after being banned in India back in 2020, is reportedly all set to re-launch in the country. According to a new trademark application, TikTok's parent firm ByteDance, earlier in July, registered a trademark for TickTock with Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks, tipster Mukul Sharma said.

For the uninformed, the 59 apps banned by the Indian government also included popular platforms such as Shein, Shareit, ES File Explorer, among others. The apps were all blocked under the provisions of Section 69 of the IT Act and IT rules 2008 that says, "in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is [sic] prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

In addition to TikTok, the government of India had also blocked the popular mobile game PUBG Mobile India, which made a comeback earlier this month as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

According to a report in News18, the TickTock trademark application is dated July 6 and reads, "hosting multimedia entertainment content, hosting of multimedia and interactive applications."

So far, there are no definite details about TikTok's return to India. Earlier in June, US president Joe Biden had signed an executive order revoking the Donald Trump-era bans on TikTok and WeChat. As of India, TikTok had failed to confer with the union government, and the company was made to close operations as its bank accounts in India were frozen.

Until further details are confirmed, it is important to note that TikTok or TickTock would have a grand task to regain popularity in India as in its absence players like MX Takatak and Chingari has grown in popularity. Instagram, last year, had also introduced Reels.