TikTok rival YouTube Shorts averaging over 50 billion daily views

YouTube Shorts

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that their TikTok rival, YouTube Shorts, is now averaging more than 50 billion daily views. The number of YouTube Shorts views is up by 20 billion views from what the tech giant reported last time.

During the analysts' call late on Thursday, Sundar Pichai said "Our subscription business continues to grow, with YouTube Music and Premium surpassing 80 million subscribers, including trials. Together with our YouTube Primetime channel subscriptions and YouTube TV, we have good momentum here."

The Google executive believes that the growing number of views will help the company to improve the Shorts experience for everyone and it will also reward the creators that share their content.

To recall, YouTube revealed that it will pay around $2 billion a year for rights to the National Football League’s "Sunday Ticket". Pichai believes that YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket will help acedrive subscriptions, bring new viewers to YouTube's paid and ad-supported experiences, and create new opportunities for creators".

YouTube advertising revenue was $7.96 billion -- down 8 per cent from $8.63 billion the year prior -- in the December quarter.

"Beyond our advertising business, we have strong momentum in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and hardware. However, our revenues this quarter were impacted by pullbacks in advertiser spend and the impact of foreign exchange," said Pichai.

He said there are many opportunities to build on the progress at YouTube over the years, starting with Shorts monetisation.

"Overall, I see this as an important journey to re-engineer the company's cost base in a durable way," said Pichai. (with inputs from IANS)