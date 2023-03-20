Three 'hidden' buttons on Apple iPhones you should know about (file photo)

Apple iPhones are known for their premium quality, whether it is about design or camera quality. Some features of the iPhone are exclusive. While some features are common in both iPhone and Android phones. Sometimes people buy iPhones and use them with their basic functions. However, the premium phone has some 'hidden buttons' as well which you should know about.

There are some iPhone hacks that you may have missed. These hacks are very useful. According to The Sun, iPhone has three hidden buttons. These are the Virtual Home button, Back Tap and Side Button. In this article, we will tell you more about these buttons and how you can activate them.

Virtual Home button

The Home button on most iPhone models has been removed. But you can get it back 'virtually' with a simple iPhone hack called Assistive Touch. "When you turn on AssistiveTouch, you'll see a button appear on screen," Apple said.

You can drag it to any edge of the screen, where it will stay until you move it again. By default, tapping the button once will open the AssistiveTouch menu. "Tapping once anywhere outside of the menu will close it."

To turn it on, go to Settings, then Accessibility, then Touch. Now choose Assistive Touch to turn it on. You could also say 'Hey Siri, turn on Assistive Touch' out loud.

Back Tap

The back of your iPhone has a secret button. The Apple logo doubles up as a button. It's called 'Back Tap'. It was introduced with the iOS 14 software update rolled out to iPhones in 2020.

To activate it, scroll down and tap 'Accessibility' and then hit 'Touch'. Then scroll down to 'Back Tap'. You'll have the choice to turn on 'Double Tap' or 'Triple Tap'.

You could see a Double Tap to take a screenshot. And you choose Triple Tap for Shazam, allowing you to identify songs in an instant. However, should note that 'Back Tap' might not work well if you have a thick phone case.

Side Button

The button on the side of your iPhone is not just for locking. it's far more powerful. If you've got an iPhone with Face ID, you can turn certain features on using by triple-clicking the side button.

You can set lots of different features to the "triple click" depending on you needs. To find this clever iPhone hack, go into Settings, then Accessibility, Accessibility Shortcut. Choose the feature you want the most.

You can also change the activation speed of the clicks so that you don't accidentally engage it. The trick can be used to activate a Zoom function, or launch the iPhone's built-in Magnifier camera.

And you can also use it to kick-start the Voice Control feature that lets you use the iPhone hands-free.

