This university has developed ‘world’s first bionic eye’ to restore vision in blind individuals, here’s how it works

It represents a cutting-edge technology aimed at restoring vision for those who have lost it. This innovation is poised to transform healthcare for individuals with untreatable blindness.

In a significant advancement, researchers from Monash University in Australia have developed the Gennaris Bionic Vision System, an innovative bionic eye aimed at restoring vision in blind individuals. This brings hope to millions affected by blindness. It represents a cutting-edge technology aimed at restoring vision for those who have lost it. This innovation is poised to transform healthcare for individuals with untreatable blindness.

The 'Gennaris Bionic Vision System' is the culmination of nearly a decade of research and development. This cutting-edge system operates by bypassing damaged optic nerves, which typically carry visual information from the eye to the brain. Instead, it directly transmits signals to the brain's vision center, enabling users to perceive images.

After promising results in animal studies, the bionic eye is set to begin its first human clinical trials in Melbourne. In sheep, the technology demonstrated minimal adverse effects and was successfully implanted into the brain. The forthcoming trials will assess the technology's effectiveness in restoring vision for human patients, bringing it closer to widespread use.

How does it work?

Patients will wear custom headgear equipped with a wireless transmitter and camera. The system includes small, 9 mm implants inserted into the brain to receive and process visual information for the user. This bionic eye provides individuals with incurable blindness a groundbreaking new way of experiencing life. In addition to restoring vision, the research team aims to explore further possibilities, such as assisting those with neurological disorders like paralysis.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.