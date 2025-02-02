128GB Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 48,400, which is Rs 6,500 off its MRP of Rs 54,900.

Apple iPhone 14 has been the most selling iPhone model in the past few years and it received a tremendous response during online sales. The 128GB iPhone 14 is currently on sale for Rs 48,400 on Reliance Digital, which is a substantial discount from its retail price of Rs 54,900. However, you can get even better discounts by combining various offers.

As previously stated, the device's current listing price of Rs 48,400 is Rs 6,500 less than its MRP of Rs 54,900. You can now receive additional savings based on the cards you currently possess. For example, you can receive a flat Rs 1,000 discount if you have a single credit card, which will reduce the effective price to Rs 47,400. Additionally, as the maximum discount on a full swipe is Rs 2,000, you can receive a 5% discount if you have an HSBC credit card, up to Rs 2,000. This lowers the price to Rs 46,400.

The Apple iPhone 14 is the predecessor of the Apple iPhone 15 was launched by the company late last year. Apple iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by a similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with an iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to its similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales.