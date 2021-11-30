THIS is what Elon Musk has to say about new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer who has now been promoted as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect is 37-years-old and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai where he did his Bachelors in Engineering in computer science.

Replacing Jack Dorsey, Parag is among the youngest big tech CEOs and is of the same age as Mark Zuckerberg. He has previously also worked with Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T Labs before joining Twitter. Parag also joined the likes of CEOs of Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, IBM, and Adobe who also hail from India. Speaking about the same and recognising Indian talent, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!"

Musk was responding to a tweet by the CEO of Stripe- Patrick Collison. Collison tweeted, "Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants."

Responding to the tweet, Musk hailed 'Indian talent!'.

Meanwhile, outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey said that Parag's appointment was done after the board undertook a "rigorous process considering all options" to unanimously appoint him.

"Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep," added Jack Dorsey in the email.