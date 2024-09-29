This is the most expensive thing ever made by humans, price will leave you shocked, it is...

When it comes to thinking about "the most expensive thing ever made," many might imagine grand structures like the Burj Khalifa or the Taj Mahal. However, the surprising truth is that the most expensive man-made creation doesn’t even exist on Earth because it’s in Space. The International Space Station (ISS), located in space, holds this title, which cost over $100 billion.

The Guinness World Records officially recognized the International Space Station (ISS) as the "most expensive man-made object." According to the Guinness World Records website, the ISS project cost over $100 billion. Some sources even indicate that the total expenditure surpassed $150 billion.

But what makes the ISS a technological marvel and why is it so expensive?

In the early 1980s, NASA initiated the launch of Freedom, a modular space station project. Initially conceived as a counterpart to the Soviet Salyut and Mir space stations, it evolved into a collaborative effort due to its scale. The involvement of additional space agencies like the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Russian space agency Roscosmos was important as the project progressed.

The International Space Station (ISS) was sent into space on November 20, 1998. Initially planned as a base in low-Earth orbit for potential missions to the Moon, Mars, and asteroids, the ISS was also designed to function as a versatile facility, serving as a factory, laboratory, and observatory.

The ISS is highly adaptable due to its modular structure. Its design allows for easy modifications by adding or removing modules as needed. The station comprises critical components such as a life support system that controls the environment, provides sustenance, manages sanitation, and detects fires.

Furthermore, key components of the ISS includes the research facility, power management units, and communication systems. It's noteworthy that substantial annual expenditures are allocated towards maintenance and repairs for this remarkable technological feat orbiting in space, resulting in an escalating cost for the International Space Station (ISS) each year.