Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What India imports most from Israel? How trade ties between two nations have grown over years

Arshad Warsi breaks his silence after facing backlash for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I spoke about...'

This is the most expensive thing ever made by humans, price will leave you shocked, it is...

Benjamin Netanyahu issues big warning to 'Ayatollah's regime' after Nasrallah killing, says, 'nowhere in Iran...'

Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch

Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch

Arshad Warsi breaks his silence after facing backlash for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I spoke about...'

Arshad Warsi breaks his silence after facing backlash for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I spoke about...'

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker's educational qualification

Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker's educational qualification

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji give fans Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji give fans Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

HomeTechnology

Technology

This is the most expensive thing ever made by humans, price will leave you shocked, it is...

The International Space Station (ISS), located in space, holds this title, which cost over $100 billion.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

This is the most expensive thing ever made by humans, price will leave you shocked, it is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

When it comes to thinking about "the most expensive thing ever made," many might imagine grand structures like the Burj Khalifa or the Taj Mahal. However, the surprising truth is that the most expensive man-made creation doesn’t even exist on Earth because it’s in Space. The International Space Station (ISS), located in space, holds this title, which cost over $100 billion.

The Guinness World Records officially recognized the International Space Station (ISS) as the "most expensive man-made object." According to the Guinness World Records website, the ISS project cost over $100 billion. Some sources even indicate that the total expenditure surpassed $150 billion.

But what makes the ISS a technological marvel and why is it so expensive?

In the early 1980s, NASA initiated the launch of Freedom, a modular space station project. Initially conceived as a counterpart to the Soviet Salyut and Mir space stations, it evolved into a collaborative effort due to its scale. The involvement of additional space agencies like the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Russian space agency Roscosmos was important as the project progressed.

The International Space Station (ISS) was sent into space on November 20, 1998. Initially planned as a base in low-Earth orbit for potential missions to the Moon, Mars, and asteroids, the ISS was also designed to function as a versatile facility, serving as a factory, laboratory, and observatory.

 

The ISS is highly adaptable due to its  modular structure. Its design allows for easy modifications by adding or removing modules as needed. The station comprises critical components such as a life support system that controls the environment, provides sustenance, manages sanitation, and detects fires.

Furthermore, key components of the ISS includes the research facility, power management units, and communication systems. It's noteworthy that substantial annual expenditures are allocated towards maintenance and repairs for this remarkable technological feat orbiting in space, resulting in an escalating cost for the International Space Station (ISS) each year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar star breaks her silence

Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar star breaks her silence

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement