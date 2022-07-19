Search icon
This country may block WhatsApp, Facebook and Google in coming days

The registration is part of the country’s new regulation, saying all tech platforms must secure licenses to be able to operate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

WhatsApp, Facebook and Google

WhatsApp, Facebook, and Google may face a ban by Indonesian authorities if they fail to register with the country's Ministry of Communications and Informatics. As per a report by Xinhua news agency, the tech giants are given time until Wednesday to complete the registration for licensing. Otherwise, the Indonesian ministry will name them illegal and unlawful in the country.

The registration is part of the country’s new regulation starting from January 2022, saying all tech platforms must secure licenses to be able to operate. The regulation will allow the authorities to order the platforms to take down any contents considered unlawful, inappropriate and "disturb public order," within four hours if deemed urgent, and 24 hours if not.

"We have warned all local and foreign tech companies, including online services, sites, and application providers, many times that they have to register if they do not want to risk being blocked. We have given them time since six months ago," the ministry`s Director General for Information Applications Semuel Abrijani told reporters on Tuesday.

The Indonesian government is currently trying to reduce the spreading of misinformation and hoaxes, particularly ahead of the country`s general election in 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)

