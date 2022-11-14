Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

This company is offering jobs to Indians who were fired from Twitter, Meta

tech businesses have begun laying off workers at a higher rate globally, after prediction of recession by experts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

This company is offering jobs to Indians who were fired from Twitter, Meta
This company is offering jobs to Indians who were fired from Twitter, Meta
Tech businesses have begun laying off workers at a higher percentage globally, as experts predict a recession. There is a long list of large tech companies that have reduced a sizeable amount of their workforce due to declining sales and organizational reorganization. . Twitter and Meta laid off their employees last week as the former fired almost 5% of staff globally while the former sacked 11,000 employees.
 
The founder of Dream 11 gives fired Indian workers jobs:
Following their termination from the major tech corporations, employees have started posting touching messages. One former Meta employee revealed in a post that she was let go while on a maturity period after being dismissed. A few days later, Harsh Jain, the founder of Dream 11, declared that all Indians who had been laid off by the major tech business would be offered jobs in tech and design. He urged the unemployed Indians to spread the word about returning home and supporting Indian technology's ability to experience hyper-growth over the coming 10 years. (Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers to receive wonderful gift from Centre ahead of PM Kisan's 13th installment)
 
“With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (especially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realize our hyper-growth potential in the next decade!” Harsh Jain tweeted on November 7.
 
He added that Dream Sports has 150 million+ users and is a profitable $8 billion corporation. “if you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us at indiareturns@dreamsports.group. We @DreamSportsHQ are a profitable, $8 Billion Co with 150 Million+ users and 10 kickass portfolio companies.”
 
Users of Dream11, an Indian fantasy sports website, can participate in fantasy matches for baseball, American football, hockey, kabaddi, handball, basketball, volleyball, rugby, and other sports. Dream11 became the first fantasy sports firm in India to become a unicorn in April 2019.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti turns picturesque white after fresh snowfall, see PICS
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Registration for 689 Prohibition Constables posts to begin tomorrow, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.