This company is offering jobs to Indians who were fired from Twitter, Meta

Tech businesses have begun laying off workers at a higher percentage globally, as experts predict a recession. There is a long list of large tech companies that have reduced a sizeable amount of their workforce due to declining sales and organizational reorganization. . Twitter and Meta laid off their employees last week as the former fired almost 5% of staff globally while the former sacked 11,000 employees.

The founder of Dream 11 gives fired Indian workers jobs:

Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers to receive wonderful gift from Centre ahead of PM Kisan's 13th installment) Following their termination from the major tech corporations, employees have started posting touching messages. One former Meta employee revealed in a post that she was let go while on a maturity period after being dismissed. A few days later, Harsh Jain, the founder of Dream 11, declared that all Indians who had been laid off by the major tech business would be offered jobs in tech and design. He urged the unemployed Indians to spread the word about returning home and supporting Indian technology's ability to experience hyper-growth over the coming 10 years. (

“With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (especially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realize our hyper-growth potential in the next decade!” Harsh Jain tweeted on November 7.

He added that Dream Sports has 150 million+ users and is a profitable $8 billion corporation. “if you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us at indiareturns@dreamsports.group. We @DreamSportsHQ are a profitable, $8 Billion Co with 150 Million+ users and 10 kickass portfolio companies.”