Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

This 45-year-old wooden Apple computer is likely to auction off for Rs 4.44 crore

The Apple-1, the great-great-grandmother of Apple MacBook, is one of the original 200 computers that Steve Jobs hand-built out of a garage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 04:32 PM IST

This 45-year-old wooden Apple computer is likely to auction off for Rs 4.44 crore

The pioneering machine, which is a relic of humble yet ingenious beginnings of the trillion-dollar Apple company, was purchased by an American college student in 1977 for $650 dollars. Today, the "Chaffey College" Apple-1 is set to fetch around $600,000 (over Rs 4.44 crore).

It is one of the only 200 Apple-1 computers that Steve Jobs and co-founder Steve Wozniak build out of a garage as their first creations.

The "Chaffey College" Apple-1 is set to go under the hammer at the auction house John Moran Auctioneers on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The functioning computer is enclosed in a casing of rare Hawaiian timber called koa wood and is being auctioned off along with a 1986 Panasonic video monitor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Moran Auctioneers, Inc (@johnmoranauctioneers)

 

The original hand-built computers were initially sold by Apple as components rather that the wholesome machines we use today. The one set to go under the hammer was encased in wood at a computer shop before being bought by a professor at the Chaffey College in California. It then changed hands at the cost of $650 before eventually ending up on display at the college. The listing by the auction house reads, “It was originally purchased by an electronics professor at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California, who then sold it to his student in 1977.”

A similar machine fetched over Rs 6.66 crore ($900,000) at an auction at 2014. The student (identity undisclosed) who owns the machine is set to cash in handsomely on his collectible purchase from decades ago.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.