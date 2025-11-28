Fifth Apple store in India to open in THIS city on...; not Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, it is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The company revealed the store barricade earlier today, showcasing a colourful design inspired by peacock feathers -- a symbol of India’s pride and creativity. This theme was also used during the recent openings of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 04:37 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Apple on Friday announced that it will open its first retail store in Noida on December 11, marking the launch of its fifth own store in India. The new outlet, Apple Noida, will be located inside DLF Mall of India and will offer customers a dedicated space to explore Apple products, get expert support, and experience the brand’s services in person.

The company revealed the store barricade earlier today, showcasing a colourful design inspired by peacock feathers -- a symbol of India’s pride and creativity. This theme was also used during the recent openings of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, reflecting Apple’s effort to celebrate modern India through its retail experience.

Apple said Noida represents design, ambition, and innovation, and the new store will become a place where people can discover, create, and grow with Apple products. The store will feature Apple’s latest devices, including the iPhone 17 lineup and the M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro 14".

“Customers will also have access to Apple Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and Business teams for personalised assistance,” the company said. Visitors can participate in Today at Apple sessions, which are free daily workshops on photography, music, art, and coding conducted by Apple Creatives.

With Apple Store Online, Shop with a Specialist Over Video, and the Apple Store app, the company said its retail network in India continues to offer customers more personalised and seamless ways to connect with Apple. Ahead of the opening, customers can download exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers, enjoy a curated Apple Music Noida playlist, and learn more about the store on Apple’s website.

Apple’s retail journey in India began with the launch of its first two stores -- Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket -- in April 2023. In their first year, the two outlets reportedly generated nearly Rs 800 crore in combined revenue, making them among Apple’s best-performing stores worldwide. Interestingly, the smaller Saket store contributed almost 60 per cent of total sales.

The company is also expanding its services in India. Recently, Apple introduced new AppleCare+ plans, including Theft and Loss coverage for the iPhone, giving users more flexible options for device protection.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

