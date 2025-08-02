Twitter
Who is Adriana Kugler? American economist whose resignation from US Federal Reserve chair allows Donald Trump to reshape monetary policy

Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe

After Tesla India showroom, Model Y launch, Elon Musk's company CONFIRMS launch of..., scheduled for...

Did you know Raveena Tandon kicked Ranveer Singh off the set for making her uncomfortable: 'Felt this man’s hand on my...'

Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunkers, mansions, hidden tunnels, it costs Rs…

Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains real reason behind New Delhi Railway station stampede that killed 18

Uttar Pradesh flood alert: These districts are on high alert as Yamuna, Chambal, Saryu breach danger mark due to…

'Ghayal sher ki saansein...': Shah Rukh Khan appears injured after his National Award win, leaves fans concerned

ED issues Look Out Circular against Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000 crore bank loan fraud case

Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 09:13 AM IST

Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe

Microsoft Research has conducted a new study that identified the professions most likely to be influenced by artificial intelligence (AI), as well as those expected to remain mostly unaffected. Focusing on more than 200,000 user interactions with Microsoft Bing Copilot, the research emphasizes the potential impact of generative AI on various job roles in the years ahead.

In the study "Working with AI: Measuring the Occupational Implications of Generative AI," 40 occupations with the greatest potential for AI participation are categorized. These positions mostly include repetitive information-related duties, language, content development, and communication. However, the report also identifies 40 occupations that are anticipated to endure because they are manual, physical, or require real-time work.

ALSO READ: Microsoft lists 40 professions chatbots could replace; How safe is your job?

 

Microsoft Study: Jobs least affected by AI

The report also lists 40 professions that are least likely to be impacted by AI.  Those jobs primarily require manual labor, on-site presence, or real-time decision-making. The following are on the list:

  1. Phlebotomists
  2. Nursing Assistants
  3. Hazardous Materials Removal Workers
  4. Helpers – Painters, Plasterers
  5. Embalmers
  6. Plant and System Operators
  7. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
  8. Automotive Glass Installers
  9. Ship Engineers
  10. Tire Repairers
  11. Prosthodontists
  12. Helpers – Production Workers
  13. Highway Maintenance Workers
  14. Medical Equipment Preparers
  15. Packaging and Filling Machine Operators
  16. Machine Feeders
  17. Dishwashers
  18. Cement Masons
  19. Firefighting Supervisors
  20. Industrial Truck Operators
  21. Ophthalmic Technicians
  22. Massage Therapists
  23. Surgical Assistants
  24. Tire Builders
  25. Helpers – Roofers
  26. Gas Pumping Station Operators
  27. Roofers
  28. Roustabouts – Oil and Gas
  29. Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
  30. Paving Equipment Operators
  31. Logging Equipment Operators
  32. Motorboat Operators
  33. Orderlies
  34. Floor Sanders
  35. Pile Driver Operators
  36. Rail-Track Laying Equipment Operators
  37. Foundry Mold Makers
  38. Water Treatment Operators
  39. Bridge and Lock Tenders
  40. Dredge Operators

These roles involve duties that are beyond the capabilities of existing AI technology because of complicated processes or physical limitations.

