Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe

Microsoft Research has conducted a new study that identified the professions most likely to be influenced by artificial intelligence (AI), as well as those expected to remain mostly unaffected. Focusing on more than 200,000 user interactions with Microsoft Bing Copilot, the research emphasizes the potential impact of generative AI on various job roles in the years ahead.

In the study "Working with AI: Measuring the Occupational Implications of Generative AI," 40 occupations with the greatest potential for AI participation are categorized. These positions mostly include repetitive information-related duties, language, content development, and communication. However, the report also identifies 40 occupations that are anticipated to endure because they are manual, physical, or require real-time work.

Microsoft Study: Jobs least affected by AI

The report also lists 40 professions that are least likely to be impacted by AI. Those jobs primarily require manual labor, on-site presence, or real-time decision-making. The following are on the list:

Phlebotomists Nursing Assistants Hazardous Materials Removal Workers Helpers – Painters, Plasterers Embalmers Plant and System Operators Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Automotive Glass Installers Ship Engineers Tire Repairers Prosthodontists Helpers – Production Workers Highway Maintenance Workers Medical Equipment Preparers Packaging and Filling Machine Operators Machine Feeders Dishwashers Cement Masons Firefighting Supervisors Industrial Truck Operators Ophthalmic Technicians Massage Therapists Surgical Assistants Tire Builders Helpers – Roofers Gas Pumping Station Operators Roofers Roustabouts – Oil and Gas Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners Paving Equipment Operators Logging Equipment Operators Motorboat Operators Orderlies Floor Sanders Pile Driver Operators Rail-Track Laying Equipment Operators Foundry Mold Makers Water Treatment Operators Bridge and Lock Tenders Dredge Operators

These roles involve duties that are beyond the capabilities of existing AI technology because of complicated processes or physical limitations.