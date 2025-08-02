Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe

Who is Adriana Kugler? American economist whose resignation from US Federal Reserve chair allows Donald Trump to reshape monetary policy
TECHNOLOGY
The report also lists 40 professions that are least likely to be impacted by AI. Those jobs primarily require manual labor, on-site presence, or real-time decision-making. The following are on the list:
Microsoft Research has conducted a new study that identified the professions most likely to be influenced by artificial intelligence (AI), as well as those expected to remain mostly unaffected. Focusing on more than 200,000 user interactions with Microsoft Bing Copilot, the research emphasizes the potential impact of generative AI on various job roles in the years ahead.
In the study "Working with AI: Measuring the Occupational Implications of Generative AI," 40 occupations with the greatest potential for AI participation are categorized. These positions mostly include repetitive information-related duties, language, content development, and communication. However, the report also identifies 40 occupations that are anticipated to endure because they are manual, physical, or require real-time work.
ALSO READ: Microsoft lists 40 professions chatbots could replace; How safe is your job?
These roles involve duties that are beyond the capabilities of existing AI technology because of complicated processes or physical limitations.