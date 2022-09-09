Search icon
These Microsoft Windows users to again get tablet-optimised taskbar

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

Microsoft logo

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is re-introducing tablet-optimised taskbar and System Tray updates in the latest preview of Windows 11. These changes are beginning to roll out, so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will see these changes immediately.

"We are re-introducing the touch-optimised taskbar that is designed to make you feel more confident and comfortable using your device as a tablet. Your taskbar will automatically transition to this optimised version when you disconnect or fold back the keyboard on your 2-in-1 device," the company said in a blogpost.

"This feature only works on devices that can be used as tablets. It does not work on laptops or desktop PCs," it added. As a reminder, there are two states of this taskbar -- collapsed and expanded.

In the collapsed state, the taskbar gets out of your way, gives you more screen space, and prevents you from accidentally invoking the taskbar when you are holding your tablet.

In the expanded state, the taskbar is optimised to be easier to use with touch. You can easily switch between the two states by swiping up and down on the bottom of your device.

This update introduces updates to the System Tray that affect all device types -- not just 2-in-1 devices.

"With this change, users will see a rounded focus and hover treatment on all icons in the lower right, due to the continued modernization of this experience," the company said.

You may also notice that it is not possible to drag and drop or rearrange your system tray icons with this change.

