These Microsoft Edge users under 'high risk', government warns

Microsoft patched the stable version of the Edge web browser with new security fixes. The built-in updating capability of Edge will ensure that the vast majority of installations get the update without user intervention.

Latest reports from Cert-In (India's Computer Emergency Response Team) indicates that Microsoft's Edge updates have numerous security venerability. Released on September 15, 2022, the update is labelled "Microsoft Edge Stable Channel Version 105.0.1343.42."

Cert-In claims that many vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge exist that might enable an attacker to remotely execute arbitrary code or create a denial of service issue.

Microsoft Edge has these flaws owing to a number of programming errors, including an out-of-bounds write error while processing untrusted HTML material, a Heapbased buffer overflow, a use-after-free issue in the PDF component, and a use-after-free problem in the Frames component.

If exploited, these flaws might let a remote attacker gain complete control of the affected system, including the ability to execute arbitrary code or even create a denial of service.

This is Microsoft Edge Stable Channel (105.0.1343.42), which includes the most recent Chromium project Security Updates.

All Chromium-based web browsers, not only Microsoft Edge, will be affected by the latest security patches. It was on September 14th, 2022 when Google delivered Chrome's last security update. The update patched eleven separate vulnerabilities in Chrome, including five of "high" severity