Modern data platforms are scalable and cloud-based systems designed to unify and manage vast amounts of data across diverse sources. They enable real-time analytics, support AI/ML-driven insights, and ensure data integration for seamless decision-making. These platforms prioritize scalability, flexibility, and security to meet dynamic business needs.

From an individual contributor to a senior leader as Client Partner/Vice President, Shreesha Hegde stands as a testament to his expertise in modern data platform implementations. His leadership has transformed Fortune 500 organizations across industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, and manufacturing, showcasing his remarkable ability to modernize and scale data operations effectively.

He participated in the migration of the marketing analytics warehouse to the cloud. “This move not only modernized the system but also resulted in annual savings of approximately $1 million in licensing costs”, he comments. He also created a Digital Data Platform that allowed for the implementation of multi-touch attribution applications resulting in the improvement of ROI on $100 million in marketing expenditures.

He oversaw the adoption of scalable Azure-based enterprise platforms. This initiative reduced downtime and operational inefficiencies, saving over $500,000 through the optimization of virtual machines and Snowflake platform usage. Shreesha’s role in enabling scalable modern transaction databases for global field requisition system was equally impactful.

“Managing over $1 billion in annual spending, the system drove better procurement decisions, enhancing organizational efficiency”, he shares. “With an innovative approach to Salesforce platform implementation introduced emerging zero ETL mechanisms for data sharing with Snowflake, achieving a 50% reduction in costs and a 75% decrease in implementation time”.

Likewise, while working at another firm, Shreesha was responsible for designing the Customer-360 Data Platform for a Fortune 50 Telecom Firm to enable the AI/ML personalization strategies path to success the sales went up by $800 million in Annual Digital Sales.

The contributions to the field of analytics and data platforms have not gone unnoticed. He has been invited to join the prestigious Forbes Technology Council, recognition of his thought leadership in the technology domain. Additionally, his impactful work earned him a Fellowship with the "Institute of Analytics," the global body for analytics professionals.

He has also written influential papers on cutting-edge data solutions, including ‘Accelerating Implementation of Field Service Solution Through Zero ETL Between Salesforce Service Cloud and Snowflake for Bi-Directional Data Sharing’, which explores innovative approaches to seamless data integration. Another work is Implementing ‘Operational Master Data Management to Govern Business-Critical Master Data for Large Global Enterprises’, where he delves into strategies for establishing robust data governance frameworks to manage and optimize critical master data at scale. These papers underscore his expertise in driving efficiency and innovation in enterprise data management.

On a future note, he opines that Cloud native distributed global data platforms are the future with virtually unlimited compute and storage, and cross regional data sharing.

Through strategic initiatives and innovative approaches, Shreesha Hegde has been consistently delivering value, transforming data ecosystems and driving outcomes for global enterprises. His ability to seamlessly blend technical expertise with business acumen positions him as a leader and a driving force in the evolution of modern data platforms.