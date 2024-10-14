Staying at the top of Google rankings is an art that only a few can master. Businesses face several challenges along the journey to reach this goal but still don’t get effective measures to leverage SEO for higher rankings.

With the evolving technologies, Google search engine also gets several updates that are focused on enhancing search experience. The key aim is to provide the most relevant and helpful results on top of the SERPs (search engine result pages). However, it’s not that simple to be among those results. You need an expert to handle these hurdles like a pro!

Impactful SEO Strategies from eSearch Logix’s Founder, Alekh Verma

Being a profound digital marketer and having an experience of over a decade, Alekh Verma shared some evaluable insights to stay updated with the ever-changing landscape of Google search algorithm. These tips will help businesses craft their approaches to blend with the latest rules and enhance overall performance on SERPs.

Let’s get started:

1. First things first, read information carefully in the core updates

Before you jump straight to optimize your SEO strategies, you should read the details in Google core updates carefully. This will help you understand:

What it is all about?

How it will affect your SEO performance?

Which areas will impact the most?

What steps you should plan?

Not all updates are based on improving content or optimizing SEO strategies. There might be a possibility that you will require to optimize technicalities of your website for better user experience.

Hence, make sure you read every part of the information carefully.

2. Monitor performance of your website

Next thing you should do is to completely audit your website and track its performance. Analyze the fluctuations in the organic traffic, clicks, conversions, and ranking as well. It will help you recognize how major will be the impact of the core update.

You might a certain dip in the organic traffic of the website due to core updates. The core reason behind it is Google shuffles the SERPs according to the update and prioritize results as per the new rules.

The latest August 2024 core update is completely focused on prioritizing valuable and helpful content on SERPs (search engine result pages). So, keep monitoring pages of your site and determine which pages are dipping in the ranks as they might need optimization.

3. Optimize content for search intent

Search intent is one of the most crucial ranking factors which should be implemented in your SEO strategies. Google search prioritizes the intent of the users’ queries – whether they are looking for some information (informational intent) or want to buy a product or service (transactional intent).

This will help you sustain your search rankings after core update fluctuations and provide you better outcomes. Just make sure you understand your audience better, along with their needs and targeted keywords.

4. Improve On-page SEO

Once the core updates hit the deck, you won’t see the results on SERPs like before. There will be new links on top and you might also need to do some changes with On-page SEO like below:

URLs

Meta titles and descriptions

Keywords

Page experience

Site speed

Content quality

Internal linking

Images

Headings

Search engine crawlers will again jot down each page of your website for further indexing after core updates release. Optimizing above-listed factors will make crawlers understand about the changes and consider them to rank your content on SERPs.

Note: While optimizing SEO factors, do it for users and not for the sake of getting traffic or rankings. Google search can clearly identify the techniques to spam search results just to showcase your content on top positions.

5. Create more backlinks from high-authority sites

Monitor your backlink profile after core updates and find scopes of optimization to strengthen it. Backlinks are also a important Google ranking factor and hence you need to keep it clean (not spammy). Build backlinks only from high-authority sources that can lead to a healthy link building.

Create high-quality, in-depth content that talks about facts. It helps you provide value to the users and attract possibilities of linking back to your site. When a high-authority website consider your content for backlink, your content attains a special value among readers. As a result, you build authority on search results with increased traffic.

SEO is a never-ending process; it keeps evolving but the purposes always remain the same – Organic traffic, search rankings, conversions, and brand visibility. However, we should stay attentive to the latest SEO trends and Google algorithm’s latest updates.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)