The AI Window Dressing: How the Democratising Effect masks AI's new class divide

AI promised to democratise intelligence and opportunity, but the rise of premium models has created a new divide, raising questions. Here is what Dr Ruchi Tewari, who is an Associate Professor & Associate Dean – Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs/ CMO – MICA, said.

Every big change: technological breakthrough, social revolution, or a political revamp comes in with a promise to progress, liberation from the tyrannies of the older ways and people, almost dressed as a messiah. But sooner or later, it defies its own manifesto, and the very people it claimed to free soon find themselves on the wrong side of the divide. There is a betrayal that does not announce itself but creeps in silently.



The case of AI is nothing different. In 2022, a post-COVID world, conversational AI tools announced a promise to the world: immense capability available to all with an internet connection. A leveller, a democratiser which put at par a user in remote villages of a developing country to the one in Manhattan. All will drink off the same well. The access tool that was free for all. But like all revolutions, four years down the line we can see the cracks. The betrayal. The technology has only got lot more sophisticated, but the access tiered.

Today, every AI platform of any worth operates on a freemium model. There is a free version (lower capability, limited functionality, and to keep the access lure on) and the paid version (enhanced features). The divide between these two gives birth to inequalities and beats the promise it championed. The free tier produces an output, the goodness of which is questionable, but the paid tier offers a more sophisticated service – that of a thinking partner almost. The free churns out a text to your command, the paid interrogates the premise, pushes back a feeble reasoning and logic and offers its opinion backed by reasons. So simply put, one is a vending machine while the other a companion.

So simply put the free versions have done nothing but raised the threshold of outputs. All the users of free versions today are able produce documents that sound competent, well researched, finished and polished but a simple thought and analysis exposes cracks in the argument because the logic and thinking is missing. The output of the paid version is distinguishably robust, richer and thorough. With the meat and core missing in the free versions, what purpose are they offering except luring and creating illusions of competency for the users? It brings us back to where we were: a divided existence tiered apart by affordances. A have and have-nots of a different sort and this time the challenge is ‘thinking’. The free-versions are creating a fake sense of knowing by democratising the appearance of intelligence.

Today we live in a world where average output looks polished but lacks depth, and the tools that genuinely aid in developing and demonstrating depth are behind a paywall not everyone can afford. So, practically the wall is still there. It has just been repainted. The dressing has covered all under the grab of neat word salads.