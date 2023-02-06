Telegram rolls out bunch of new exciting features with latest update

Telegram app

Telegram Messenger, WhatsApp’s key rival, has started to roll out a bunch of new features with the latest update. The new features introduced by the messaging platform include Profile Picture Maker, Emoji Categories and others. One of the features that got users excited is the Translating Entire Chats feature. As the name suggests, "Translating Entire Chats" feature will allow users to translate entire chats, groups and channels in real-time by tapping the Translate bar at the top.

The "Translating Entire Chats" feature is only available for premium users but all users can translate individual messages by selecting them and tapping "Translate".

The "Profile Photo Maker" will allow users to quickly turn any sticker or animated emoji into a profile picture for their accounts, groups or channels. Everyone can use animated and custom emojis for these pictures, even if they don`t have Telegram Premium, said the company.

Moreover, the company also added "Emoji Categories", in which users will get stickers and emoji sorted by categories. Telegram users can send more than a million different stickers and emojis, but choosing the right one doesn't have to be a full-time job, the company added.

The messaging platform also introduced the "Network Usage" feature, which will allow users to see how much data has been used by Telegram with detailed pie charts for Wi-fi and mobile data -- and adjust their auto-download settings to suit their data plan.

With the "Auto-Save Incoming Media" feature, users can control when media is saved automatically to their gallery based on its size, type and which chat it was received from.

This feature also supports exceptions, so users can only save exactly what they want.

In addition, Telegram also introduced Granular Media Permissions, Annual Premium Subscription, Chat Selection for Bots, Re-Login with Apple and Google ID, New Custom Emojis, and New Interactive Emojis. (with inputs from IANS)