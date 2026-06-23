Telegram restores after NEET re-exam block; message-editing remains restricted

Telegram is available on the Google Play Store now; however, the app remains unavailable on Apple's App Store.

Telegram on Tuesday restored operation in India, after the government temporarily blocked access to the messaging platform across India as a precautionary measure because of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. However, the message-editing feature remains deactivated; it will become operational after June 30.

Telegram returns to Google Play Store

To secure the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination held on June 21, the government had ordered the temporary blocking of Telegram from June 16 to 22 following a request from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which alleged that the platform was being used by organised cheating rackets. The centre decided to disable Telegram's message-editing feature, which will remain in force till June 30. The app is available on the Google Play Store now.

However, the app remained unavailable on Apple's App Store

Telegram vs Government amid NEET Re-exam

Earlier in the month, Telegram moved the Delhi High Court over a temporary 'blanket ban' citing the government lacked power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act to block an entire platform. The court upheld the Centre's decision, stating, "The temporary blocking of Telegram under the Orders is operative only until 22.06.2026, while the disabling of the message-editing feature is confined to the period until 30.06.2026. The limited temporal scope of these measures demonstrates that they are narrowly tailored and confined to the period strictly necessary for securing the stated objective."

The court observed that the government's action satisfied all requirements of proportionality, the order constituted the "least restrictive measure" available to prevent examination fraud, protect public order and preserve confidence in the examination process. The writ petition was accordingly dismissed.