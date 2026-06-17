Telegram doubles down on India ban with 'shut down malls, close roads’ jibe; Will ban stop NEET paper leak?

Telegram hit back as India temporarily banned Telegram till June 22 after the app was used to leak the national medical entrance exam. Will the ban stop the NEET paper leak?

Social media platform Telegram has opposed the temporary ban in place in India as part of security measures for the upcoming NEET(UG)2026 Re-Exam, scheduled on June 21, 2026. The platform has publicly slammed the central government’s decision while comparing the move to shutting down shopping malls because of a theft or closing roads because someone was speeding.

Telegram slams India over ban, questions whether the paper leak will stop

India has temporarily banned Telegram till June 22 after the app was used to leak the national medical entrance exam. Telegram hit back in a post on X, saying, "You should also shut down all the shopping malls since there might be a theft in one of them. And close the roads because I heard someone was speeding."

Earlier, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov publicly said the temporary ban punishes "150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials." Further, he said that the ban isn't stopping; it is moving to other apps.

India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions.



This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials.



And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps. https://t.co/CzQWN4mXfb — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026

Pavel called it a "mistake" in another tweet.

Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India.



We’re also making the “edited” label more visible to prevent backdating scams.



Telegram is a force for good. Banning it — even temporarily — is a mistake. — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026

Arvind Kejriwal claims PM Modi is in no mood to stop paper leak

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that banning Telegram and transporting papers via army ships won't stop NEET paper leaks. "The Modi government has no intention of stopping paper leaks. That’s why such absurd steps are being taken. Transporting papers via army ships, shutting down Telegram. Will these steps stop paper leaks? Absolutely not. The paper leak business is a multi-billion-rupee racket. The money goes all the way to the top. If paper leaks are stopped, where will the money come from to buy MLAs/MPs?"

मोदी सरकार की पेपर लीक रोकने की नीयत ही नहीं है। इसलिए इस तरह के बेतुके कदम उठाये जा रहे हैं। सेना के जहाज़ों से पेपर ट्रांसपोर्ट करना, टेलीग्राम बंद करना। क्या इन कदमों से पेपर लीक बंद होंगे? बिल्कुल नहीं।



पेपर लीक का धंधा अरबों का धंधा है। पैसा टॉप तक जाता है। पेपर लीक बंद कर… https://t.co/skWpWOBocY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2026

Can Telegram be banned? Will it stop the paper leak?

The Telegram ban mandate has triggered a wave of discussions online, with some questioning if it is even possible to ban Telegram, noting its underlying technology. The ban is tricky to enforce because Telegram uses encryption, cloud networks like Cloudflare/Google, MTProto protocol, and proxy servers to dodge DNS/DPI blocks, so VPNs/proxies can still bypass it. Digital rights groups warn that this sets a worrying precedent for nationwide platform-specific censorship vs earlier local internet shutdowns, punishing honest students who use Telegram for study groups.