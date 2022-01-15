Telangana minister KTR makes a pitch to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, invites him to 'set shop' in state

Just a day after Tesla CEO Elon Musk informed that the EV-maker is facing a "lot of challenges" for its car launch in India, Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and made a strong pitch to Musk for setting up units in India saying he would be "happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges".

"Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk had tweeted on January 13 replying to a Twitter user who asked about an update on Tesla's India business plan.

"Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top-notch business destination in India," Rama Rao said replying to Elon Musk's tweet.

Notably, Elon Musk announced in 2020 that Tesla would set up manufacturing units for electric vehicles in India. A Tesla subsidiary firm named India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been set up. The company is based out of Bengaluru.

In response to KTR, Bollywood actor Genelia Deshmukh also tweeted and supported Tesla's launch in India. She wrote, "Love this car so so much

@elonmusk Feels like hope is around the corner @KTRTRS."

Tesla wants to begin selling imported cars in India this year but says taxes in the country are among the highest in the world. Earlier, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, informed that the Tesla car would cost about Rs 35 lakh in India.