Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G with Nothing Phone-like LED strips teased, gets RGB spin

Nothing Phone (1) started the trend of fancy LED lights at the rear end of the smartphone and the Carl Pei led UK-based firm improvised the design with Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (1) is the best-seller in its segment and Phone (2) was also ‘sold out’ on Flipkart ahead of launch. Now trying to ride on Nothing’s wave. Tecno has dropped a teaser of its upcoming phone that comes with multi-coloured LED light back panel. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G support RGB colours at the back.

As per the teasers circulated on the internet, the brand has named light design as Arc interface and the same offers multiple functionalities with respect to incoming calls, music, and more.

Earlier in June 2022, the company launched POVA 3 with a single RGB LED light strip at the back panel, which received much praise among users.

Taking the innovation one step ahead, the company is ready to announce its Pova 5 Pro 5G with the Arc Interface multi-coloured back panel, expected to launch in August 2023 on Amazon.

Tecno is known for launching best-in-segment features at competitive pricing. Considering the disruptive pricing of its Phantom V Fold, making it the most affordable fold phone in India, it is expected that Pova 5 Pro 5G will be launched at an aggressive pricing too.

Looking at the teasers, Pova 5 Pro 5G seems to be positioned towards fuelling the aspirations of GenZ and seeing the consistent innovation from Tecno, the smartphone likely feature some best-in-segment attributes coupled with a premium 3D textured design.

The exact specs are not known as of now but considering the specs of the previous POVA series smartphone, it is expected that the phone will boast a powerful processor, a big battery, and fast charging speed. (with inputs from IANS)