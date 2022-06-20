Tecno Pova 3 with 50MP camera, 7000mAh battery launched in India: Specs, price and more

Tecno Pova 3 with 50MP camera, 7000mAh battery launched in India

Tecno has announced the launch of Techno Pova 3 smartphone in India. As per the company, the Tecno Pova 3 is a gaming oriented smartphone and it is the first smartphone in India that features a 7,000 mAh battery. The new smartphone from Tecno was already available in the Philippines since last month. Powered by MediaTek chipset, the device comes with a 50MP primary camera. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tecno Pova 3 smartphone.

Tecno Pova 3: Price and availability

The Tecno Pova 3 will go on sale in India starting from June 27. Buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone from Amazon.com. The company is offering the Tecno Pova 3 in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base model of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 11,499. The smartphone will be available in two colour options - Eco Black and Tech Silver.

Tecno Pova 3 specifications

Tecno Pova 3 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ Dot-in display with 1080 X 2460 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with Mali G52 CPU. The SoC is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM which can be virtually expanded up to 11GB.

When it comes to camera, the Tecno Pova 3 gets a triple camera setup at the rear with 50MP primary sensor and quad flash. For video calls and selfies, the device features a 8MP punch-hole camera at the front.

The Tecno Pova 3 is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.