“Technology doesn’t wait for anyone, it expands with every new thought,” says Hassan Mahmood

In our modern world technology is constantly evolving with new devices, platforms, and advancements emerging all the time. The speed that technology currently moves at can be overwhelming but if you are running a business in this digital world then it is essential to keep up. This is the belief of entrepreneur Hassan Mahmood, who stresses that every business owner should understand the technological world for their business to thrive.

Hassan Mahmood believes that every business should be plugged into the advancements of technology, he stresses that it doesn’t matter if you are running a Fortune 500 company or a dairy farm. He warns that believing that your business doesn’t need to know about trends in technology or utilize them, will put you behind the competition. Expanding on this point, Mahmood says, “Trends in technology affect the world in which your product or service exists and the world in which your potential customers live their lives, understanding current technology helps you to better understand the climate your business needs to thrive in.”

Serial entrepreneur Hassan Mahmood has remained dedicated to his family’s retail business while also establishing himself as an independent business owner. Above all, Mahmood shares that he believes in the power of dedication and commitment to your beliefs, elaborating further Mahmood says, “Regret can only exist if you choose not to rise to a challenge if you give 100% then you will have no regrets even if you fail.”

Technology doesn’t wait for anyone, it expands with every new thought or idea applied to it, and it moves fast enough to leave behind those that can’t keep pace and according to Hassan Mahmood if you fall behind you may never catch up.

