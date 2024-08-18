Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Tata Play Fiber has launched limited-time offers from August 14 to 23, 2024, featuring exciting gifts like the iPhone 15, American Tourister backpacks, and Swiggy vouchers.

Tata Play Fiber has rolled out a series of limited-time offers that are sure to catch the attention of both new and existing subscribers. Running from August 14 to August 23, 2024, these special promotions include a variety of exciting gifts, making it a prime time for anyone considering a new subscription.

One of the standout offers includes the chance to win an iPhone 15 (128GB) for new subscribers. Additionally, some lucky users may also receive American Tourister backpacks, Swiggy vouchers, or even movie tickets as part of the promotional giveaways. Tata Play Fiber is extending these offers not only to new customers but also to Tata Group employees, vendors, and enterprise clients.

How to Register:

To take advantage of these limited-time offers, interested users need to apply online. The registration process involves participating in the "Spin the Wheel" offer, which acts as a gateway to the gifts. Users can access this feature through the Tata Play Fiber app by navigating to the "More" section and selecting "My Rewards." A coupon code and registration link will be provided, which must be activated within 48 hours to qualify for the prizes.

Quick and Convenient Delivery:

Winners of the gifts will have their prizes delivered within 7-10 days. Additionally, vouchers won through the contest will be issued within 48 hours, ready for immediate use. This offer is particularly appealing for users eyeing a new smartphone, as the possibility of winning an iPhone 15 could make this an irresistible opportunity.

Tata's New Offer Highlights:

Alongside these exciting promotions, Tata Play Fiber continues to offer recharge options that include bundled OTT subscriptions. These packages often feature popular apps like Amazon Prime, enhancing the overall value for users. Whether you're a new subscriber or a Tata Group associate, these offers provide a compelling reason to explore Tata Play Fiber's services during this promotional period.