Tata Nexon EV Prime launched at Rs 14.99 lakh, gets additional features

Tata Nexon EV Prime

Tata Motors has increased its EV lineup by introducing the Nexon EV Prime for the Indian market. After the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max, this is the third model in the EV range.

The new added suffix 'Prime' brings added features to the electric SUV like Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), Multi-Mode Regen, Cruise Control, Smartwatch integrated connectivity feature, Automatic Brake Lamp Activation on Regen and Charging Timeout of 110 seconds.

“The Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch.” It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65%,” According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

The Nexon EV Prime is a zero-emissions electric SUV with an ARAI-certified range of 312 kilometres. In addition to the high-capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, the vehicle is powered by an extremely strong and efficient 129 PS permanent magnet AC motor.

The IP67-rated battery pack in the carline is dust and water resistance. Battery and motor are covered by an 8-year or 1,60,000-kilometre warranty, whichever comes first. It also has 35 mobile app-based linked functions, including remote instructions, vehicle tracking and driving behaviour analytics.

The Nexon EV is available in three colours: Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and the recently introduced Daytona Grey.