Tata Group may soon manufacture Apple iPhones in India

Wistron started to manufacture iPhones in India around 5 years ago.

Tata Electronics, a division of the Tata Group, may soon start manufacturing Apple iPhones in India as it is planning to acquire the Wistron production facility in Karnataka. For those who are unaware, Tata Electronics currently supplies iPhone components to Wistron who is one of Apple's largest iPhone makers.

As per the reports, Tata Group is offering $612.6 million (Rs 5,000 crore) for the acquisition. As of now, neither of the companies has officially revealed anything about the deal. If Tata Groups acquires the Wistron plant, then it will become the first Indian company to manufacture Apple iPhones in India.

If the negotiations for an acquisition fail, Tata Group may also plan to set up a joint manufacturing venture with Wistron to make Apple iPhones in India. To recall, Wistron started to manufacture iPhones in India around 5 years ago with iPhone SE 2. Currently, the tech giant manufactures iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 in India.

Apple has a long-standing history in India that started more than 20 years ago. Apple launched its online store in the country in September 2020 and is set to deepen its commitment with the upcoming launch of Apple retail store.