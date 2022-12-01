Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Tata Group may soon manufacture Apple iPhones in India

Tata Group may also plan to set up a joint manufacturing venture with Wistron.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Tata Group may soon manufacture Apple iPhones in India
Wistron started to manufacture iPhones in India around 5 years ago.

Tata Electronics, a division of the Tata Group, may soon start manufacturing Apple iPhones in India as it is planning to acquire the Wistron production facility in Karnataka. For those who are unaware, Tata Electronics currently supplies iPhone components to Wistron who is one of Apple's largest iPhone makers.

As per the reports, Tata Group is offering $612.6 million (Rs 5,000 crore) for the acquisition. As of now, neither of the companies has officially revealed anything about the deal. If Tata Groups acquires the Wistron plant, then it will become the first Indian company to manufacture Apple iPhones in India.

If the negotiations for an acquisition fail, Tata Group may also plan to set up a joint manufacturing venture with Wistron to make Apple iPhones in India. To recall, Wistron started to manufacture iPhones in India around 5 years ago with iPhone SE 2. Currently, the tech giant manufactures iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 in India. Also read: Twitter users will now see more tweets from accounts they don’t follow

Apple has a long-standing history in India that started more than 20 years ago. Apple launched its online store in the country in September 2020 and is set to deepen its commitment with the upcoming launch of Apple retail store.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
In Pics: From Stars to planets, watch some stunning photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.