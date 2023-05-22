Search icon
Tata Altroz iCNG launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 7.55 lakh

With this vehicle, Tata Motors aims at increasing the acceptance of CNG cars in India, similar to petrol and diesel cars.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Tata Altroz iCNG launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 7.55 lakh
Tata Altroz iCNG

Tata Altroz iCNG equipped with India’s first twin-cylinder CNG technology has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 7.55 lakhs (All-India, Ex-Showroom). The Altroz iCNG comes equipped with advance features such as Voice-assisted Electric Sunroof, Wireless charger and Air purifier. After the success of iCNG in Tiago and Tigor, the Altroz iCNG is the third CNG offering in the personal segment only. The Altroz iCNG is offered across six variants, XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S)and XZ+O(S), and is available in four colour options, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. It also reduces the total cost of ownership further with 3 years / 100000 km as standard warranty.

With this vehicle, Tata Motors aims at increasing the acceptance of CNG cars in India, similar to petrol and diesel cars. The new Altroz iCNG was unveiled by Tata Motors at the Auto Expo 2023 in January 2023. The Tata Altroz iCNG comes with two cylinders with a total capacity of 60 litres (Each cylinder has 30 litres capacity) is placed below the luggage area to ensure a large usable boot space.

Unlike other CNG cars, Altroz iCNG will start directly in CNG mode. It also gets thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling. The company will offer a standard warranty of 3 years/ 100,000 kms with the new Altroz.

