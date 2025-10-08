Switching to Zoho Mail from Gmail? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to transfer your data and more

PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avoid failures, know how
TECHNOLOGY
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Swadeshi' products against the backdrop of steep tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump, Made in India apps are gaining traction across the country. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared moving to the Zoho Mail.
In a post on 'X', Shah wrote, "Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp @ http://zohomail.in." He added that the new email ID would be used for future correspondence.
Being a 'Made in India' platform, the Zoho app is garnering attention in India with its lucrative features, including end-to-end encryption, custom domain support, and an ad-free interface. Let's take a look at a quick step-by-step guide on how to switch to Zoho Mail from Gmail.
1. Visit the Zoho Mail website and sign up for a free account. You can also choose a paid one if it better suits your requirements.
2. Now, go to Gmail settings and select forwarding and POP/IMAP.
3. Enable IMAP. This will allow Zoho Mail to smoothly access your Gmail data.
4. In Zoho Mail settings, click on the Import/Export section. Select the Migration Wizard to import your data, including emails, folders, and contacts from Gmail.
5. Go to Gmail settings and enable forwarding to your new Zoho email address. And you're all set!
