Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel removes Rs 189 plan, cheapest recharge now costs Rs...

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom company in India, has silently discontinued its Rs 189 voice-only recharge plan. The plan was useful for budget-conscious customers who relied on calling services. The plan was primarily targeted at users who required voice services with SMS benefits, and not mobile data.

Airtel Rs 189 Plan

The plan came with unlimited calls on all networks. Airtel's Rs 189 recharge plan provides 21 days of validity with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 1GB of mobile data, and 300 SMS. Now, its quiet discontinuation means such users will now need to pay more, even if they don’t require data or added features.

Airtel's new entry-level plan

The telecom company of Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal has now raised its entry-level prepaid plan to Rs 199. It comes with both data and additional digital benefits. The new base plan of Rs 199 offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data for 28 days. The next available plan for prepaid users is the Rs 219 plan.

Bharat Airtel Market Cap

Airtel currently has a market cap of Rs 12.11 lakh crore, as of November 10. Its shares closed at Rs 2,020.50 on NSE on Monday. Airtel competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company, and Vi.